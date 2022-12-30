Energy Dept rejects Eskom's application for a diesel wholesale licence

Eskom predicted it would save billions if government granted them the licence, but the department says Eskom's application fell short of the requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has rejected Eskom's application for a diesel wholesale licence following the power utility's bid to import its own diesel.

Eskom predicted it would save billions if government granted them the licence.

But the department says Eskom's application fell short of the requirements.

While Eskom doesn't need a license to buy directly from oil companies and diesel importers within the country, there are strict requirements to import petroleum products, which include import infrastructure and adequate storage facilities.

The department has confirmed Eskom doesn't meet the requirements.

Its response comes after Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter recently criticised the slow response to its application, adding the longer it took to secure the licence, the bigger the loss in cost saving measures.

In a statement, the department says the R6 per litre saving between the basic fuel price and the wholesale price would mainly be made up of taxes.

It adds the cash-strapped power utility would have to make a separate application for tax exemption.