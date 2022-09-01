End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature. Twitter

Twitter edit button JOHANNESBURG – Since Twitter’s inception in 2006 users who are prone to mistype had been begging for an edit button and it seems that will soon be a reality. The company tweeted on Thursday that it was testing out the new edit feature. if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The New York Times reported that the edit function will be a limited one, in that tweets can only be edited within 30 minutes of the original tweet and will show that the tweet had been edited.

These safeguards have been put in place to prevent disinformation spreaders from making significant changes to a tweet after it has gained traction.

Some users have expressed enthusiasm at being able to fix those minor slipups after a tweet has gone live, while others argue that it will cause more harm than good.

Twitter had previously joked about implementing an edit button on April Fools Day but it seems that this time the company is serious about giving so many users what they have asked for.