EMS has dealt with 187 road traffic-related incidents over this weekend alone

CAPE TOWN - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 187 road traffic-related incidents over the past long weekend. Forty-seven of those incidents involved pedestrians in Cape Town.

"As the year draws to a close our EMS team will continue to respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week but we do appeal to motorists to travel more slowly when approaching pedestrians and for pedestrians to wear more visible clothing when they walk next to a road."

The Western Cape health department's chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, added there were more than 3,600 trauma cases across the province over the same period.

"Our hospitals and 24-hour health community centres are ready for the increase in expected cases. Although most of the trauma cases are preventable, some of the busiest facilities included places such as Delft Community Centre, Kraaifontein Health Community Centre, Tygerberg Hospital and Paarl Hospital".