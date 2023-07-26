Employment Equity Amendment Bill: DA to march on Parliament over ‘race quotas’

The Employment Equity Amendment Bills paves the way for government to identify and set employment equity numerical targets for each economic sector, which the DA said could greatly affect the country’s coloured and Indian population.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is gearing up for its mass protest action in Cape Town on Wednesday against what it calls government's "race quotas".

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Employment Equity Amendment Bill with new measures to promote diversity and equality in the workplace into law.

The bill paves the way for the Minister of Employment and Labour to, among others, identify and set employment equity numerical targets for each economic sector.

READ MORE:

The bill also requires employers with more than 50 employees to consult trade unions on those employment targets.

It will also allow the minister to check whether businesses are complying with the law.

Among other things, the bill requires all salaries or wages to be benchmarked according to job descriptions.

However, the DA said it was outraged by the effect the law would have on coloured and Indian citizens.

The party believes the bill will divide the country along racial lines.

Party leader John Steenhuisen will be leading DA supporters through the streets of Cape Town on their way to Parliament.