Employees can still be productive working from home in a four-day week - expert

Thabo Mdluli speaks to employment law expert, Fiona Leppan, about the possibility of working four days a week at home.

A labour law expert is adamant that employees working four days a week can be productive than doing the five-day working week.

Some countries including Spain, Belgium, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Japan have already adopted the four-day work week programme.

Fiona Leppan, who is an employment law expert, is of the view that hybrid and remote working can be productive.

Doing collaborative sessions with employees and daily check-ins with them, where you are clearly defining their daily and weekly deliverables to make sure they are all met. Fiona Leppan, Employment law expert

Leppan added that despite Eskom's continued power cuts, companies can provide back up facilities to boost internet connectivity for remote employees.

That has its difficulties where employees want to work from home, and they need to be cautious because of load shedding issues, which is prevalent in our country now. Fiona Leppan, Employment law expert

Employers need to ensure employees have the right technologies and back-up facilities with routers, battery power to keep Wi-Fi and internet going, so that they continue to work. Fiona Leppan, Director, Employment Law

