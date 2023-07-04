EMPD arrest 3 security guards for allegedly stealing copper cables worth R20k

The trio, who were contracted by the City of Ekurhuleni to protect the electrical infrastructure, were caught tampering with the cables while on duty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) arrested three security guards for allegedly stealing copper cables worth R20,000 in Tembisa.

The trio, who were contracted by the City of Ekurhuleni to protect the electrical infrastructure, were caught tampering with the cables while on duty.

The East Rand has faced rampant cable theft and vandalism in recent months, leaving residents and businesses in the dark for prolonged periods.

READ MORE:

The EMPD has since established an anti-cable theft task team to respond to the incidents.

“As EMPD officers, we are patrolling around the Tembisa area. They received a call from the control room, informing them about the three on-duty security personnel, picked up by the CCTV cameras, in the process of stealing electrical copper cables stored in the depot, situated on Beans Street in Mangweni section,” said the EMPD's Marie Mashishi.