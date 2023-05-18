Emotional Zandile Khumalo points out accused as intruder on day Meyiwa killed

Zandile Khumalo, singer Kelly Khumalo’s sister, spent her first few hours on the witness stand after failing to get the court to bar the live audio broadcast of her testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest State witness to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has broken down in tears while admonishing the men that she claims killed the football star.

Zandile Khumalo, singer Kelly Khumalo’s sister, spent her first few hours on the witness stand after failing to get the court to bar the live audio broadcast of her testimony.

Khumalo was among six people who were present when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at her home in Vosloorus in October 2015.

Five men have been standing trial for the murder in the Pretoria High Court.

It was at the point when Khumalo was asked to describe what happened when Meyiwa and the others were preparing to leave the home that she started sobbing softly.

"We were still listening to Kelly speaking, two gentlemen entered the house."

And then: "Are you guys even aware of what you did to us, to our lives? Are you guys even aware of what you did to us as a family on that day, the damage that you guys caused?'

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela reprimanded her for addressing the accused directly.

Khumalo is the second State witness after Tumelo Madlala to point out the alleged intruder from among the men in the dock.

"The second one there," Khumalo said.

While Khumalo wiped away her tears after pointing Bongani Ntanzi out from the dock, he smiled, occasionally dropping his head, while his co–accused laughed.