Electricity Minister Ramokgopa wraps up Eskom power station visits in WC

Ramokgopa this week visited Eskom power stations including Kriel, Duvha, Kusile, and Kendal to better understand the core issues informing the country's load shedding crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wrapped up his week-long visit to Eskom power stations with whistle-stop visits to ones in the Western Cape on Friday.



The minister’s first stop was the Ankerlig open-cycle gas turbine power station in Atlantis, where he met with the management team.

The station’s general manager, Avi Singh, took the minister on a walkabout of the facility.

Ramokgopa then made a stop at the country’s only nuclear power station, Koeberg, where he also met with the executive.

It’s still unclear when Koeberg’s unit one will be back online.

On Tuesday, Eskom announced it had removed the unit one steam generator at the power station from the containment building and placed it into a storage building, a development that it described as a milestone.

This forms part of the power utility's Koeberg’s refurbishment.

Following the electricity minister’s visits to the Western Cape, he is expecting to have a full picture of the country’s energy availability as he also visited the Kriel, Duvha, Kusile, and Kendal power stations earlier this week.

Ramokgopa is set to give an update on his assessments once his discussions for the day have wrapped up.