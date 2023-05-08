Ekurhuleni police monitor Tembisa protest over Transnet posts

The Ekurhuleni police are monitoring Kaalfontein due to protests over Transnet hiring people outside the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police continued to monitor the Kaalfontein area in Tembisa where protestors gathered for a demonstration on Monday morning.

It is understood the residents were disgruntled about posts at Transnet being given to people who are not from the area.

The group of protesters barricaded the P91 road with burning tyres and rocks, just outside the Transnet school of excellence.

The police's Thabiso Makgato explained: “These protestors are now gathering towards the entrance of Transnet, it's alleged that the residents want the posts to be re-advertised and the residents of Kaalfontein should be prioritised in these appointments.”