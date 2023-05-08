Ekurhuleni police monitor Tembisa protest over Transnet posts
The Ekurhuleni police are monitoring Kaalfontein due to protests over Transnet hiring people outside the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police continued to monitor the Kaalfontein area in Tembisa where protestors gathered for a demonstration on Monday morning.
It is understood the residents were disgruntled about posts at Transnet being given to people who are not from the area.
Ekurhuleni - #Protesting Kaalfontein pic.twitter.com/dBGKrxbeWz' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 8, 2023
The group of protesters barricaded the P91 road with burning tyres and rocks, just outside the Transnet school of excellence.
The police's Thabiso Makgato explained: “These protestors are now gathering towards the entrance of Transnet, it's alleged that the residents want the posts to be re-advertised and the residents of Kaalfontein should be prioritised in these appointments.”