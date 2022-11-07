Ekurhuleni EFF set to field own candidate during mayoral election

EFF provincial leaders have been in talks since last week to find common ground on how they can co-govern.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni said on Monday that it would field its own candidate during the mayoral election on Tuesday after talks broke down between the red berets and the African National Congress (ANC) in the metro.

Despite the ANC in Gauteng calling off its provincial executive committee meeting to allow for further talks with the EFF, provincial leader of the red berets, Nkululeko Dunga, said his party had no interest in going into a coalition with the ANC in Ekurhuleni.

“We are mindful and understand that there is no political organisation that's got majority power and therefore no one is entitled to particular positions and that is what the ANC must understand and be mindful of.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the multiparty coalition, Siyanda Makhubo, said they had a good chance of winning the election if the EFF and ANC field their own separate candidates.

Makhubo said a decision would be made on Monday night on whether the coalition puts up the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell or ActionSA’s Letlhogonolo Moseki to stand as mayor.

“It looks good for us right now as long as the ANC and the EFF are fielding their own candidates because they are not agreeing and not coming to terms on how they will work together,” he said.

The election for the new mayor will take place on Tuesday morning at the OR Tambo Government Precinct in Germiston.