Ekurhuleni EFF 'deeply disheartened' by the death of member Koketso Mojatau

Mojatau's life was cut short on Sunday morning after he and his friends were allegedly hijacked in Vooslorus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni has conveyed its condolences to the friends and family of its member, Koketso Mojatau, who was killed in the early hours of Sunday during an alleged hijacking.

We live in a society where the black body is easily disposable and death so approximate to our daily activities, we are constantly asked to normalize this oddity. Fighter Koketso Mojatau was a selfless leader, a caring father & brother to his family.

May His Soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zOCCqsOthw ' EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) April 23, 2023

The party said that Mojatau, a former deputy chairperson of the party in Ekurhuleni, played a significant role in the establishment of branches of the EFF in the metro.

The EFF said that the assailants fled the scene with Mojatau's car before it was found abandoned at another location.

Mojatau joined the EFF in 2013 and was elected deputy chairperson two years later.

The party said that he served two terms in the region from 2015 to last year.

It added that he was a loving father and brother to his family, who was dedicated to serving his community.

The party said that it was deeply disheartened by his tragic passing.