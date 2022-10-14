Ekurhuleni ANC's move against Campbell a power grab, say some ANC insiders

Eyewitness News understands that the move, which could see the motion being deliberated over during an ordinary sitting of council on 26 October, was seen as premature.

JOHANNESBURG - A proposed motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell by the African National Congress (ANC) has been described as an opportunistic scramble to grab power by some within its own party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng.

Eyewitness News understands that the move, which could see the motion being deliberated over during an ordinary sitting of council on 26 October, was seen as premature.

The ANC is eyeing the metro which is currently under the Democratic Alliance (DA) through a minority coalition government.

ALSO READ:

- Ousted or not Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell vows to prioritise service delivery

- EFF undecided on supporting ANC's no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni mayor

- Ekurhuleni municipality checking if ANC no-confidence motion meets requirements

Just this month, the DA and its coalition partners lost control of Johannesburg, with Ekurhuleni expected to follow suit soon.

No programme of action, no real strategy – this is how the ANC’s proposed motion to have Campbell removed as Ekurhuleni mayor has been described by some within the corridors of power in the metro.

Some within the ANC itself argue that their own comrades are simply desperate for power and are political toddlers.

Eyewitness News understands that even the smaller parties in the metro who have traditionally worked with the ANC were also taken aback by the proposed motion as deliberations were still under way.



EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, in his own statement, claims no one has engaged the party over an imminent motion.

He said that his organisation was currently concerned about issues such as land expropriation without compensation, rising joblessness and the provision of services to its constituency.

Dunga said that the EFF was not bothered with position-based underground maneuverings that it had observed in the ANC camp.

The motion, if it goes ahead, could be heard on 26 October.