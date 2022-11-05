Efforts to root out illegal mining in GP's West Rand on track, insist police

Local community policing forum member, Andre Shannon says they are concerned about illegal mining in the area, claiming that it continues unabated, with little police visibility.

JOHANNESBURG - The police say efforts to root out illegal mining in Gauteng’s West Rand remain on track amid complaints by residents that law enforcement officials are failing them.

This week 21 bodies believed to be those of so-called Zama Zamas were discovered at an active mine.

It is believed they had been moved from another location.

READ: Police discover two more bodies at Krugersdorp mine, total rises to 21

The police are pinning their hopes on post-mortem results to establish the cause of death for the alleged illegal miners.

However, locals believed the deceased died after a mine shaft was flooded during heavy rains earlier in the week.

Local community policing forum member, Andre Shannon says they are concerned about illegal mining in the area.

He claims it continued unabated.

“We had police visibility. They were driving around at night – that’s gone. We don’t see them anymore.”

The police’s Brenda Muridili says they remain determined to flush out illegal mining in the area, adding that their tactical response team is still operating in Krugersdorp.