EFF withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race

The multi-party coalition has nominated the DA's Tania Campbell to stand for re-election just two weeks after she was ousted through a vote of no confidence.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
08 November 2022 12:56

JOHANNESBURG - In an unexpected twist, EFF Gauteng leader, Nkululeko Dunga, on Tuesday withdrew his name from the Ekurhuleni mayoral race.

"We looked at the conditions and remember the EFF is not obsessed with power. We are not obsessed with what power can give credence to. What we are obsessed with is that they must be a constitution of government and a government of the majority, a government that well equip [communities] with services and deliver effective services to our people".

The EFF leader was initially nominated by the EFF caucus. However, after the ANC nominated Jongizizwe Dlabathi, Dunga rose to announce that he will no longer be contesting.

The multi-party coalition nominated the DA's Tania Campbell to stand for re-election - following her ousting two weeks ago through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

This means Dlabathi and Campbell's names were the only ones on the ballot paper before voting began.

