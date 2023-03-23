EFF will continue to put pressure on Ramaphosa through protests - Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that while the national shutdown was a success, the political objectives behind the protests have not yet been achieved.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the party would continue to have more sporadic protests across the country.

Malema was speaking at a media briefing at the party's headquarters, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg.

He said that while the national shutdown was a success, the political objectives behind the protests had not yet been achieved as Ramaphosa was still president of the country and high levels of load shedding would soon return.

On Monday, thousands of EFF supporters across the country participated in organised protests calling for an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Malema said that his party would continue to put pressure on Ramaphosa's administration through protests, in Parliament and in the courts.

"Ramaphosa is corrupt, violent and grossly incompetent and his continued presidency will descend SA into dictatorship and collapse, he must resign and he must resign now," Malema added.

He said that the party was working on getting their supporters who were arrested during the protests released from jail.