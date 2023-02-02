EFF welcomes move to have Malema firearm discharge trial magistrate recused

The EFF president and personal bodyguard's defence teams claimed Magistrate Twanette Olivier lead a witness during Wednesday’s proceedings.

EAST LONDON - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed a move by the legal teams of its president, Julius Malema, and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman to have Magistrate Twanette Olivier recuse herself from their case.

Malema is on trial for allegedly firing a firearm at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

READ: MALEMA, SNYMAN PLEAD NOT GUILTY IN FIREARM DISCHARGE TRIAL

He faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Meanwhile, Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

READ: MALEMA FIREARM DISCHARGE TRIAL RESUMES AFTER COURT RULES VIDEO CAN BE USED

With the application to have Olivier recuse herself from the case presenting another possible delay in the trial, the two defence teams said the magistrate was leading a witness during proceedings on Wednesday.

"First and foremost, the EFF supports the application filed for the Judge to remove herself. The judge, [on Wednesday] exhibited a palpable bias by leading a witness," said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

The application is expected to be heard on Thursday.