EFF national shutdown: 'It's the wrong time to protest', say opposition parties

The red berets are planning a nationwide shutdown on Monday, but some parties have cautioned that this could hinder an already struggling economy and expose police ineffectiveness.

JOHANNESBURG - More political parties are condemning the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) looming national shutdown, warning that it could fuel further economic uncertainty and expose the ineffectiveness of the country’s police.

The EFF announced that it will be organising various marches across the country on Monday, in a bid to bring an end to load shedding, unemployment and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The party has not detailed where members would be mobilised. However, they warned that businesses and companies must shut down for the day.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has turned to the courts to stop the red beret’s nationwide protests, following threats of violence.

Opposition parties said that plans to bring the country to a standstill would do more harm than good.

The EFF said that the aim of its national shutdown is to underscore the growing list of challenges plaguing South Africa.

However, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said that the shutdown would only derail and further harm the country's economy.

“It is the wrong time to protest when you can damage the economy. I know to protest or have marches is a constitutional right, but our economy cannot afford it. If people are going to loot, like we had in KwaZulu-Natal, the EFF must take full responsibility for that.”

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba said the EFF’s threats of mass anarchy and lawlessness will expose the weaknesses in the security cluster.

“Unfortunately, our experience is that we cannot rely on the government of the African National Congress (ANC) to really protect us. Us, South Africans must take personal responsibility for safeguarding our country."

The EFF has hit back at the opposition, saying they are inciting violence by creating false alarm.

“This is absolute garbage, as the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa,” said national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“This will not only be practised by the EFF, but by multiple stakeholders who have expressed their intention to form part of the national shutdown.”

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), and the Land Party will also participate in the shutdown.