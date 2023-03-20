EFF national shutdown: Calm restored in Table View after intimidation reports

On Monday morning, the reports of intimidations came from Parklands, while burnt rubbish was attempted to be strewn along Malibongwe Drive, near Dunoon.

CAPE TOWN - Calm was restored in the Table View area, following reports of intimidation in Parklands on Monday morning.

There were also attempts at to burn rubbish along Malibongwe Drive, near Dunoon township.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Table View Crime Prevention Forum (CPF), were deployed across the area to maintain law and order.

It was understood that a group of protesters under the banner of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown tried to burn rubbish on Malibongwe Drive in the morning.

However, the South African Police Service (Saps) was quick to intervene and prevent further disruptions.

Table View CPF chairperson David Harris said that they were happy with the police's swift response.

"Table View CPF are very happy the way that Table View Saps and the Security Forum have handled the potential unrest situation, so far."

Malibongwe Drive was since opened and it was business as usual in Parklands and Dunoon.

It was also business as usual in Khayelitsha, with public transport operating like any other normal day.