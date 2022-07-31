EFF leader Julius Malema expresses shock after Krugersdorp gang rape

Eight women were gang raped while filming a music video at an abandoned mine dump.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The EFF has expressed shock after the Krugersdorp gang rape.

At least 80 suspects have been linked to the gruesome crime.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed party supporters at the party's ninth-anniversary celebration in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

He said those behind the incident should be removed from society.

"We don't want to see them in our streets. They must be confronted, and they must be fought, and they must be locked in jail for a very long time"said Malema.