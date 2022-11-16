EFF defends Malema against Jacques Pauw's allegations in latest book

In the book titled 'Our Poisoned Land' Pauw refers to parties where Julius Malema is plied with alcohol and given bags of money by Mazzotti.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has defended its leader following accusations contained in a book by author Jacques Pauw.

In the book titledOur Poisoned Land, Pauw calls into question the party's relationship with controversial businessman and tobacco trader - Adriano Mazzotti and the funding it allegedly receives from him.

Pauw further refers to parties where Julius Malema is plied with alcohol and given bags of money by Mazzotti.

The author said there is specific evidence adding that the EFF was welcome to sue him.

"You know in two years’ time or whenever it is we will head to court, and we will fight this out. We believe we have good evidence; we believe that Julius Malema, Floyd Shivhambu have a case to answer."

In response, the party said it's looking at its legal options to have the book removed from the shelves

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo argued that Mazzotti was not facing any charges.

“There’s no concrete evidence, or concrete judicial or legislative investigative conclusion that has confirmed that Adrian Mazzotti is necessarily such a nefarious person.’’

He said the book is just gossip.

“Because we cannot have in the history books of South Africa or on the shelves of South Africa, a recollection of such low base petty gossip being presented as fact someone who has the ability to concoct lies whenever he has a glass of brandy.’’