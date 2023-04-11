EFF calls for Dalai Lama to be arrested for child abuse

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are calling on Indian police to arrest the Dalai Lama for child abuse.

The call comes after a video showing an exchange between him and a child went viral.

In the clip, the 87-year-old is seen kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue" at a public event.

He has issued a letter apologising for his actions, saying that he regretted the incident.

Tenzin Gyatso is the 14th Dalai Lama who has been recognised as the reincarnation of his predecessor and the highest spiritual leader currently in Tibet.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1989 in recognition of his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet from Chinese domination.

He is also universally recognised as a political and religious leader.

However, the recent inappropriate exchange between him and a young boy, which took place in February, was caught on camera has gone viral and caused a global uproar.

The EFF said that despite his apology, it was not acceptable that it came one month after the incident.

The political party said that Indian authorities needed to send a stern warning to child abusers regardless of their status.