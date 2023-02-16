Economists warn against celebrating CPI easing while food inflation remains high

In line with predictions, the January CPI reading was 6.9%, down from 7.2% in December and 7.4% in November.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists have warned against celebrating the latest consumer inflation reading, despite it cooling for a third consecutive month.

January's reading was the lowest since May last year.

But food inflation remained stubbornly high.

The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages reached a fourteen-year high after it climbed to 13.4% in January, the highest reading since April 2009, when the rate was 13.6%.

"I'm a little concerned about that," said Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt.

Econometrix chief economist, Azar Jammine, warned that load shedding would continue to impact prices as food producers decreased supply.

"Despite the fact that we've had very good rains and a solid agriculture season, we are not seeing the benefits in terms of lower food inflation."

Consumers are still expected to pay higher prices for bread, cereals, meat and vegetables for a while longer.