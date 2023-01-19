Economist warns of growing social tensions in SA over rising cost of living

JOHANNESBURG - Efficient Group economist, Dawie Roodt, has warned of growing social tensions as South Africans battle with socioeconomic issues.

Roodt made the comments on the back of the release of the consumer price inflation data by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday.

While the annual inflation eased to 7.2% in December, from 7.4% in November, food inflation remains high.

Roodt said that this was exceptionally worrisome for the poorer South Africans who spend a large portion of their earnings on food.

He believes that the country's weak economic growth, high unemployment levels, rising electricity and transport prices could trigger an uprising.

"This is in itself is a very toxic mixture and if you out into this toxic mixture the increase in food price, then everybody should be concerned about violence and public strikes. I am quite worried about that, especially in the run up to the elections, politicians will start saying stupid things, they will make all sorts of promises."