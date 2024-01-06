Economic will needed to address prisoner reentry obstacles - rights activist

Golden Miles Bhudu said while Oscar Pistorius is likely to have a smoother reentry owing to resources at his disposal, for ex-convicts from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, this transition can be extremely challenging.

JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius' release from prison this week has sparked talk around the difficulties many ex-convicts face trying to adjust to life on the outside.

Pistorius was released on parole on Friday after serving seven-and-a-half years behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

While the former paralympian is likely to have an easier time owing to resources at his disposal, prisoners' rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu said for those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, this transition can be extremely challenging.

"They go to prison having left an impoverished community, an impoverished and a poor, unemployed family; come back after 10, 15 years; dumped back into the very same conditions or even worse conditions; and even if the person has shown remorse, even if the person has skills, cannot find employment because of their previous criminal record," said Miles.

Miles added that this contributes to high rates of recidivism, and economic will is needed to address the issue.

"We need economic will from those who have access to means of production, those who are the captains of industry to invest in education, training, skills development, rehabilitation, reintegration of offenders," he said.