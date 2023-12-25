EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after 10 people die on R61 road

The Eastern Cape Transport Department has opened a case of culpable homicide after ten people died in separate head-on collisions, including three pedestrians.

The department said that a crash involving three vehicles, a bakkie, and two sedans claimed four lives on the R61 road in Bizana, while another accident between an SUV and a sedan in Cofimvaba, on the same R61 road killed three people in a head-on collision.

The department's spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqose: "It's been one of those worst days for the province as we have lost at least ten lives on the roads. The MEC for Transport in the province, Mr Xolile Nqatha, has warned road users on the roads to be extra vigilant. However, we continue to experience a lot of crashes. Many of them were head-on collisions."