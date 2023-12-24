EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane wants to ‘immortalise’ Zahara with a cultural day

Speaking at Zahara’s funeral on Saturday, Mabuyane said it was important to keep the memory of her alive.

EAST LONDON - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane called for a Zahara cultural day to honour the life of the multi-award-winning artist.

Mabuyane spoke at the funeral of Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara, in East London on Saturday, where friends and family were gathered to bid the renowned singer farewell.

She died two weeks ago after she was admitted to the hospital for almost a month.

Mabuyane said it was important to keep the memory of Zahara alive in the province.

He said his heart sank when he received the news of the music sensation's passing as he was hopeful she would recover.

He said her passing was a great loss for the country.

“I think we can all agree - the music industry is poorer without her. What's left is for us to celebrate and immortalise her memory."

Meanwhile, the Minister Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, said there needed to be a full investigation into allegations that record labels exploited artists.

Kodwa said the establishment of a record label for Eastern Cape musicians would help curb this.