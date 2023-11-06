EC's Mabuyane condemns violent protests that led to damage of R61 road

It's alleged that angry residents dug trenches on the road, demanding to be part of the group of locals who have been employed by the South African National Road Agency (SANRAL) currently fixing roads affected by the recent disasters in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned violent protests that led to the damage of the R61 road between Mthatha and Port St Johns.

Mabuyane's spokesperson, Yanga Funani, said that more than 600 small businesses had benefitted from contracts worth R3.5 billion and over 500,000 people had been employed through SANRAL projects in the province.

Funani said the premier was calling for calm in the area.

“As the province, we have invested R390,000,000 in the construction of the R61 between Mthatha and Port St Johns, which is why it is currently in that state. Road infrastructure is central to the economic reconstruction of our province and therefore, we must resist the urge to vent out frustrations by demonstrations that lead to the damaging of the roads."