EC double prisonbreak: Manhunt continues for 2 convicted rapists

The men escaped from a sports field at the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre, prompting the Department of Correctional Services to deploy additional resources to catch and re-arrest them.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services official said they're following up on various leads as they continued to try and track down two convicted rapists who escaped from an Eastern Cape prison last week.

Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Nothi Mzingelwa escaped from the sports field at the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Khohliso and Mzingelwa were serving 10 years and eight years sentences respectively.

The Department of Correctional Services has since launched a manhunt and deployed additional resources to try and track the pair down.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they were still looking for the escapee, adding that a more detailed update could be expected in the coming days.

“A manhunt for the two escapees is still on. Correctional Services will provide a detailed update during the course of the week. But what’s important at this stage is to indicate that we are working under law enforcement agencies as we continue to receive various leads. It is important that the two are re-arrested and brought back behind bars.”