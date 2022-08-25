EC Cosatu says it wants concrete plants to eradicate unemployment

Members marched to the provincial legislature on Wednesday, wanting answers from the premier on interventions to tackle the jobs crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu members said they are looking for concrete plans to address unemployment in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape’s unemployment figures stand at a staggering 42.8%, with most households relying on social grants as a source of income.

Cosatu in the Eastern Cape said that it could no longer accept empty promises from its alliance partner.

Hundreds of Cosatu members marched from King Williams Town to the provincial legislature in Bisho to hand over a memorandum.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane was on hand to receive the list of grievances.

Mabuyane is also the leader of the provincial African National Congress (ANC), a region that’s considered a stronghold for the governing party.

Cosatu said that the premier and his cabinet must earn the trust of those who voted them into power by lifting them out of poverty.

Mzoli Xola is the provincial organiser for Cosatu: "Your youth unemployment, we want those officials to address such things because there are bills and documents that we want to be implemented."

Mabuyane has been given 14-days to respond to the grievances.