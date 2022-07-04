Go

Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral of Enyobeni Tavern victims

This comes after authorities in the Eastern Cape held a private meeting with the parents of the young people.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the mass funeral of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern last weekend.

The Presidency made the announcement on Monday.

It said the first citizen would join Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to comfort the grieving families of the deceased in Scenery Park on Wednesday.

This comes after authorities in the Eastern Cape held a private meeting with the parents of the young people.

This while the deputy mayor of Buffalo City Municipality and the liquor board conducted site inspections in taverns across the township to ensure that owners were complying with regulations and laws.

Deputy mayor Princess Faku met with liquor board authorities to conduct site inspections in at least 19 taverns in Scenery Park.

Faku said they would have zero-tolerance against traders who chose to break liquor laws and placed innocent lives in danger: “What is important now is that lessons have to be learnt, and what we are getting from the parents is that we need to save more lives. They are saying that this is our responsibility as communities.”

But some residents said that clamping down on unscrupulous tavern owners was long overdue and stricter laws had to be implemented.

The mass funeral service of the teenagers who lost their lives is expected to take place in Scenery Park on Wednesday.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA