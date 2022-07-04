Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral of Enyobeni Tavern victims

This comes after authorities in the Eastern Cape held a private meeting with the parents of the young people.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the mass funeral of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern last weekend.

The Presidency made the announcement on Monday.

It said the first citizen would join Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to comfort the grieving families of the deceased in Scenery Park on Wednesday.

This comes after authorities in the Eastern Cape held a private meeting with the parents of the young people.

This while the deputy mayor of Buffalo City Municipality and the liquor board conducted site inspections in taverns across the township to ensure that owners were complying with regulations and laws.