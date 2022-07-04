Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral of Enyobeni Tavern victims
This comes after authorities in the Eastern Cape held a private meeting with the parents of the young people.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the mass funeral of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern last weekend.
The Presidency made the announcement on Monday.
It said the first citizen would join Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to comfort the grieving families of the deceased in Scenery Park on Wednesday.
This while the deputy mayor of Buffalo City Municipality and the liquor board conducted site inspections in taverns across the township to ensure that owners were complying with regulations and laws.
BCM deputy mayor Princess Faku is visiting 19 taverns in Scenery Park. All of this awareness done following the deaths of young people in #EnyobeniTavern funeral is expected on Wednesday #ewn pic.twitter.com/P6VC8SGumPRonald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 4, 2022
Eastern Cape liquor authorities and BCM officials are conducting inspections at several taverns in Scenery Park. 21 young people died in #EnyobeniTavern last weekend. #ewn pic.twitter.com/oMAZBXxLB8Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 4, 2022
A week after the tragic deaths of 21 young people. Tomorrow the ANC Youth league and other organisations will be hosting a candlelight ceremony in remembrance of those who lost their lives. Regular updates on @ewnreporter #EnyobeniTavern #enyobeni pic.twitter.com/kHVIpJ7PuSRonald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 3, 2022