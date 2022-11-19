Eastern Cape Contralesa enraged by murder of woman traditional leader

Nkosi Dondashe was killed on Wednesday at Nxaxho Village in Centane.

JOHANNESBURG: The women's wing of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) in the Eastern Cape expressed rage on Saturday following the murder of the acting head of the Ngqusi Traditional Council - Nkosi Nomlindelo Dondashe.

The organisation said the 53-year-old leader would be remembered for playing an active role in promoting the rights of woman traditional leaders in the province.

Nkosi Dondashe played an active role within Contralesa, in the Amathole Local House of Traditional Leaders and the Rural Women Organisation.

She was also a representative of the Amathole Local House in the Mnquma Local Municipality.

Contralesa Women's Wing Secretary, Nkosazana Nolundi Meji said Nkosi Dondashe's murder highlights the deep pain and struggles faced by women on a daily basis.

"In the countdown of 16 days of activism, but these things are happening and they are happening beyond just 16 days of activism. So, it's heartbreaking so much," she said.

Meji added that Nkosi Dondashe's passion for training young female traditional leaders would be sorely missed.