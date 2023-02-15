Early diagnosis key for cancer prevention in children

As Wednesday marks International Childhood Cancer Day, the health department has embarked on a campaign to educate parents and guardians about early warning signs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has initiated a cancer education programme to empower communities with knowledge about early warning signs for children.

As Wednesday marks International Childhood Cancer Day, South Africa is focussing on raising awareness through educating parents and guardians on early warning signs.

With 400,000 children and adolescents diagnosed annually, South Africa makes up, on average, 1,500 of these.

The new awareness programme includes support from various children's cancer organisations.

The Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) said early diagnosis was key for prevention.

“Any children with cancer in low and middle-income countries are not diagnosed on time, or are referred to late for curative care," CHOC CEO Hedley Lewis said.

"One of the contributing factors for this is a lack of awareness and knowledge of the early warning signs.”