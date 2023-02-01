DUT registration marred by funding and placement offer delays

Some students had been waiting for NSFAS in order to register, while others, who recently got offers said the status of their offers appeared to be pending.

DURBAN - There was a delay in registrations at the Durban University of Technology in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday as students battled with funding, while some lost their offers.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) at the institution, the Economic Freedom Fighters Students Command (EFFSC) said this was due to the university making offers that had exceeded the available space at the institution.

The SRC said it was organising a meeting with university management to discuss a way forward.

The three Durban University of Technology (DUT) campuses, Steve Biko, ML Sultan, and Ritson had long queues of aspiring students hoping to register for 2023 academic year.

SRC chairperson at DUT Sanele Ndwandwe told Eyewitness News that they wanted to halt the registrations to accommodate all students.

“We must pause the process until the funding list comes back so that all students can be able to register.”

He said they wanted the institution to also account for the offers made which had now been withdrawn.

“The Dean of students, the registrars or Dr Mombela - the one from admission who is dealing with registration, they must come and tell these people whom they've given offers, because they have given offers more than spaces available, so they must come back and tell these people how are they going to take them into consideration.”

The institution is yet to respond, however, the EFFSC vowed to destabilise the registration process until all students are catered to.