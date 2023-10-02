Durban beaches declared safe and open, but more water quality tests to continue

With the spring school holidays having started, Durban is expecting holidaymakers to grace its shores.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality says it will now work with independent laboratories to test the water quality at its beaches.

The city has now opened its beaches for swimming, months after closing them due to raw sewer spillages.

On Monday morning, the city briefed the media on service delivery issues where it said Durban was ready for visitors to use its beaches.

READ: UPDATE: ActionSA, eThekwini municipality, govt sewage crisis case postponed

[PICTURES] @eThekwiniM Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, is briefing the media on service delivery issues, the city recently faced water outages in Durban north. The reopening of beaches affected by high levels of e.coli is part of the briefing. #eThekwiniMetro @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/Qts4XIuswt ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2023

With the spring school holidays having started, Durban is expecting holidaymakers to grace its shores.

And despite having had to close some beaches soon after opening them, the city says swimming will remain safe.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city would also look at independent labs to do more tests on its beaches.

“To this end, as of 5 October, we will be collaborating with independent laboratories such as Talbot and the Durban University of Technology to conduct water tests on the same spot, date, and time and subsequently release them simultaneously.”