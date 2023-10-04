Dumping of body in Mitchells Plain 'gruesome' and 'merciless': WC Safety MEC

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum's Norman Jantjies says while the deceased is yet to be officially identified, he is known in the community.

Warning: The following story contains some graphic details that may upset sensitive readers.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community is reeling following the discovery of a decapitated body in Beacon Valley.

The man's body was found on Monday night, while his head was found in a gift bag close by.

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum's Norman Jantjies says while the deceased is yet to be officially identified, he is known in the community.

"The person lives in that area. According to the community and according to a tattoo on the corpse there was a sign of one of the prison gangs. Also, that particular area where is body was dumped, that area is known for ongoing gang violence for the past three years between well-known gangs in the area.”

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says he's disgusted and has called the killing despicable.

"For someone to commit such a gruesome act, shows that they have lost all sense of humanity. I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be arrested and convicted. Saps [South African Police Service] should ensure that this happens with immediate effect.

"The sooner it occurs, the sooner this community can have peace of mind knowing that these merciless individuals are out of the area."