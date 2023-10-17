Due process was followed to certified Misuzulu as the Zulu king: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs have filed papers in court opposing Prince Simakade’s application to overturn the president’s certification of Misuzulu as the king of the Zulu nation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday revealed that he followed due process when he certified Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the Zulu king.

Ramaphosa and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) have filed papers in court opposing Prince Simakade’s application to overturn the president’s certification of Misuzulu as the king of the Zulu nation.

The matter is currently being heard at the Pretoria High Court.

Prince Simakade Zulu’s lawyers have argued that Ramaphosa acted hastily by certifying Misuzulu as king, since the issue of the true heir to the throne is yet to be decided.

READ MORE:

However, advocate Marumo Moerane who is representing the president and Cogta minister said Ramaphosa’s decision relied in large parts to the Madondo judgement.

On 2 March, judge Isaac Madondo dismissed an application brought by a portion of the royal family that alleged the will of the late King Goodwill kaBhekuzulu was forged.

Zwelithini had stated in the event of his death, his first wife queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu should be appointed as regent.

However, Dlamini-Zulu died a month after her husband.

In her will, Dlamini-Zulu nominated her first born son Prince Misuzulu as the next king.

The court proceedings continue.