Dube-Ncube orders probe into KZN's school nutrition programme amid supply issues

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube ordered a full-scale investigation into the rollout of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

This follows reports of inadequate food supply to more than 5 000 schools across the province, affecting 2.4 million learners from impoverished homes.

The investigation will probe the food distribution model and quality of the food supplied to the schools that are recipients of the feeding scheme programme across the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is expected to answer questions about how one main contractor was awarded a tender to supply schools in the province with food, but failed to do so.

Provincial government spokesperson, Bongi Gwala said the investigation by the premier’s office has tasked members to conduct a comprehensive investigation and analysis of the distribution to every participating school in every ward in the province.

“The premier says she expects the investigation to be swift but thorough to ensure that no child goes to school hungry in the future.”

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the meantime disputed claims by the provincial Department of Education that 90% of schools have been serviced.

The premier’s office said that the outcomes of the investigation are expected to be made public in the coming days.