Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival

Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year hiatus.

South Africans will finally feel the high-energy performance spirit of Nigerian artist, Burna Boy as he is set to headline the Dstv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. Organisers made the big announcement on Wednesday.

The festival - set for 24 and 25 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will also see another Grammy-winning artist take to the stage, RnB legend, Babyface.