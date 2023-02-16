DP, cheers: Ramaphosa toasts to Mabuza's service to South Africa

David Mabuza, during his address at his brother's funeral, also propped Paul Mashatile, his successor in the ANC, as the person waiting in the wings to become the country's number two.

CAPE TOWN - Following weeks of speculation as to when Deputy President David Mabuza might step down from his job, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday afternoon gave the clearest indication yet, that he’s preparing for Mabuza’s departure.

During a reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa thanked Mabuza for his service to the nation.

Following the African National Congress’s National Conference in December - it’s been widely expected that Paul Mashatile will become Ramaphosa’s new deputy.

Mabuza declined a nomination at that conference to run for a second term as the party’s number two.

Mashatile was sworn in as a member of Parliament last week, paving the way for Ramaphosa to appoint him.

Mabuza has already publicly indicated he no longer wants to serve in government, but Ramaphosa put the brakes on his immediate departure.

Ramaphosa lauded Mabuza for having been a worthy running mate over the last five years.

"As I conclude I wish to extend my appreciation to Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza who has given me unwavering support over the last five years."

Ramaphosa said Mabuza fulfilled his duties to the National Aids Council, the military veterans, traditional leaders, and peacekeeping efforts on the continent.

"Deputy President David Mabuza has indicated his wish to step down from his position. This is a request I’ve informed him of, I’m considering and attending to."

Raising a glass of water to toast him, Ramaphosa ended his tribute to Mabuza.

"DP, cheers."