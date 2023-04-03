Don't privatise Eskom, says the South African Communist Party's Solly Mapaila

Solly Mapaila says Eskom should remain a state owned enterprise to support industrialisation, energy security and the just energy transition.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila said the country’s energy crisis should not be used to facilitate the privatisation of Eskom.

Mapaila was speaking in Johannesburg about the outcomes of the party’s plenary meeting that took place over the weekend.

In recent months, the embattled utility had to increase stages of load shedding due to system breakdowns at several power stations.

Mapaila said electricity prices would increase drastically should Eskom be privatised.

“On the contrary, the SACP argues for building Eskom as a publicly owned enterprise to support industrialisation, energy security and a just energy transition. This will contribute to energy security, job creating and structural transformation of the economy.”