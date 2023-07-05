DoJ deserves R5m fine for not protecting personal information - DA's Breytenbach

The Information Regulator says the Department of Justice failed to respond to last month’s deadline to explain why it has not renewed licences for its anti-virus software. It faces this fine being doubled to R10 million for further non-compliance.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s a disgrace that the Justice Department has been slapped with a R5 million fine for not protecting personal information.

The party’s justice spokesperson, Glynnis Breytenbach, says she is, however, pleased the Information Regulator has issued its first fine in its two years of operation.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday, Breytenbach has said the Justice Department deserves the punishment.

The Information Regulator says the Department of Justice failed to respond to last month’s deadline to explain why it has not renewed licences for its anti-virus software.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says it’s high time the Information Regulator acts.

"We’ve been watching almost with bated breath for nearly two terms to do something and now they’ve done something, so I’m very happy."

Breytenbach says the Justice Department had ample warning about the shortfalls of their systems.

"For two years there’s no contract management, there’s no contract maintenance, there’s a director-general who gets paid almost two million bucks a year. he doesn’t know that in a year that the contract’s coming to an end and I need to put something in its place? Well, there’s a problem there."

The Information Regulator also expects disciplinary action to be taken against the responsible officials.

The department has until next month to pay the fine or face court action for violating the Protection of Personal Information Act.