DMRE announces major drop in diesel fuel prices; petrol also decreasing

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy attributed the fuel price decreases to lower crude oil prices and the rand appreciating against the US dollar.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists have been given an early Christmas present after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced decreases in the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday.

The department said that both grades of petrol would decrease by 65 cents per litre while diesel would decrease by between R2.35 and R2.41 per litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will also decrease by R1.71 while the price of LP gas will increase by R1.67.

The department attributed the fuel price decreases to lower crude oil prices and the rand appreciating against the US dollar.

The new prices come into effect on 6 December.