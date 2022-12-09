Dlamini launches legal challenge over ineligibility to run for ANC NEC

Dlamini received a letter on Thursday from the chairperson of the ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, informing her that she was not eligible to stand for NEC elections due to her previous conviction.

JOHANNESBURG - The former African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League leader, Bathabile Dlamini, challenged her disqualification by the party’s electoral committee to stand as a candidate for a position in its highest decision-making body - the national executive committee.

Dlamini received a letter on Thursday from the chairperson of the ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, informing her that she was not eligible to stand for NEC elections due to her previous conviction.

In April 2022, Dlamini was given a suspended sentence of four years and a R200,000 fine for perjury.

Dlamini’s lawyers wrote back to the committee alerting it that she intended to institute legal proceedings against her disqualification.

This marks the first time that the ANC electoral committee will face a challenge to its legitimacy since it was formed in 2017.

The secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee, Chief Matsila, said in the past members who were convicted of serious crimes could not stand for leadership positions in the party.

“A serious crime is one that has a sentence of more than six months. If you fall into that category, you will not make it.”

Dlamini was placed on 15 out of 200, in terms of the most nominations from branches for a position of an ANC NEC member.

The five-day ANC elective conference kicks off on 16 December.