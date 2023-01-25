DJ Kent teases fans with new music

The last time followers of the celebrated deejay were treated to an album was in 2016.

Cape Town - Fans of Khensani Mabaso, popularly known as DJ Kent, will be happy to know that the artist will be releasing new music.

Working on new music… pic.twitter.com/9M9Q8U1Pwd ' DJ KENT (@DJKENTSA) January 24, 2023

It is not quite clear when one of South Africa’s highly accomplished deejays will be releasing the fresh material.

He has, however, taken to social media to give his followers a taste of what is to come, and they are loving it.

Can’t wait bro it’s been a minute 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ' Muzi MZEKANDABA (@Muzi_Mzekandaba) January 24, 2023

2023 belongs to you👌🏾🔥 ' Thabo (@T_lazz) January 24, 2023

The return of DJ KENT🎉🎉🎊🎊 ' bigT (@iambigT_) January 24, 2023

The most humble and drama free DJ in SA



I missed you just a lil bro!!! pic.twitter.com/VEPtuTLfb7 ' #LightSkinVenda 👨🏻‍💻 (@Gumani_Tahulela) January 24, 2023

Smells like a new album is about to drop. pic.twitter.com/H33U9CYDB3 ' ⁤ ⓈⓅⓄⓄⓀ (@NgwanagaOumama) January 24, 2023

In November 2022, the celebrated deejay dropped a teaser of another new track Horns in The Sun.

