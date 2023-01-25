Go

DJ Kent teases fans with new music

The last time followers of the celebrated deejay were treated to an album was in 2016.

DJ Kent. Picture: Instagram
25 January 2023 13:34

Cape Town - Fans of Khensani Mabaso, popularly known as DJ Kent, will be happy to know that the artist will be releasing new music.

It is not quite clear when one of South Africa’s highly accomplished deejays will be releasing the fresh material.

He has, however, taken to social media to give his followers a taste of what is to come, and they are loving it.

In November 2022, the celebrated deejay dropped a teaser of another new track Horns in The Sun.

The last time DJ Kent fans were treated to an album, was in 2016.

