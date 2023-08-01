Displaced Fleurhof community members say they are at risk of being stranded

The displaced residents need to move out of the temporary accommodation being provided by the City of Johannesburg by Tuesday.

During the early hours of Sunday, a fire ravaged parts of the Fleurhof informal settlement, destroying 42 homes, killing one person, and leaving over 80 people homeless.

Those who lost their houses were temporarily being housed at the Fleurhof Recreation Centre.

However, community leaders said they were given a 48-hour deadline by the City of Johannesburg, which expires Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Johannesburg's Department of Human Settlements told Eyewitness News that it provided building material for informal settlements to the affected families.

However, community leader Mapula Raseokgo said many of the displaced wanted to stay at the community hall until they were provided with proper housing.

"People always have different views that using each and every tragedy to push their issues because they know here in Fleurhof they’ve got lots of houses that are empty, but it is not us.

"We are not working in the housing department. We are just community leaders who are assisting people in a needy time. So, we can’t promise them something we cannot offer."

