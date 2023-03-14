Disgruntled Wits students give management ultimatum to meet with them

The university’s SRC gave the institution's management until the end of Tuesday to indicate its availability, saying that it gave it enough time to respond to their demands.

JOHANNESBURG - The Student Representative Council (SRC) at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) said it gave management until the end of business on Tuesday to indicate when they would be available for mediation.

The university was in discussion with the student leaders, following a protest ceasefire over historical debt and accommodation issues last week.

The student leaders held a mass meeting on Monday at the university's Braamfontein campus, where they spoke to the students about the way forward.

The SRC said it gave the institution enough time to respond to their demands, but said that there was no direction given since the suspension of the protests on campus.

Wits SRC academic officer Karabo Matloga said that if the university did not respond by the end of the day, they would resume the protests.

"If they don’t, I think that is when we can implement the solutions and suggestions that came out of this meeting. What I want to say is that we haven’t given up, the fight is continuing. We are well within our rights to protest. We have given them two days to respond to our availability."