Discovery CEO Gore confident the economy can be turned around

Details have emerged of a partnership between Business for South Africa and government, with the private sector offering its assistance.

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says there are three areas that need to be addressed urgently to change the direction of where the country is headed.

Gore, who is also the vice president of Business Unity SA, said that Eskom, rail and ports, and crime needed to be addressed urgently.

Details have emerged of a partnership between Business for South Africa and government, with the private sector offering its assistance.

A meeting was held between big business and the president on Tuesday, with several CEOs offering their assistance.

Gore said that the economy could be turned around.

"I remain of the view that the country has considerable potential and we have to work very quickly to make sure we deal with the challenges. It's time for action and getting our hands dirty, bringing business together is fundamentally about that, getting a focused approach to dealing with the enablers that are hobbling the country."



He said that rolling out COVID-19 vaccines showed how business could help government regardless of whether there was agreement or not on general ideology.

"I think the vaccine was a very successful partnership between business and government and we got that done because we focused on 'start vaccinating people on this date'. Once you start on that detail, the ideology disappears."

Listen to the interview below: