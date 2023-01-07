Disciplinary action awaits ANC members siphoning state funds, warns Ramokgopa

The treasurer-general made the comments on the sidelines of the ANC’s annual Golf Day in Bloemfontein on Friday.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa issued a stern warning to politicians accused of siphoning state funds.

Ramokgopa made the comments on the sidelines of the ANC’s annual Golf Day in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The party was in hot water recently, following claims that some in the party's Free State structure wanted local government departments to foot the bill for the party's upcoming 111th birthday.

In a memo seen by Eyewitness News, the Departments of Transport, Public Works, and Cooperative Governance were among those tasked with transporting supporters, as well as procuring the birthday cake, champagne, and doves.

While the party denied the allegations, Ramokgopa said that firm steps would be taken against those who flouted the policy.

“Our policy is very clear: anyone who uses state funds will have to face disciplinary action - not only from ourselves, but the state will have to intervene."