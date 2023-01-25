Diepsloot protest brings N14 highway to a standstill

Protesters barricaded the N14 highway with burning tyres and rocks in both directions on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNEBSURG - Gauteng traffic police have warned motorists to avoid using the N14 highway between Krugersdorp and Pretoria due to protest action.

Demonstrations are believed to be related to the removal of squatters around Diepsloot.

Police said vehicles passing by in the area were being stoned.

JHB - N14 Highway (Update): #Protesting ROAD CLOSED - HEAVY TRAFFIC on the local alternative routes pic.twitter.com/7CdLQHdwFV ' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) January 25, 2023

In Centurion near Diepsloot there’s protests on the N14 between the R511 William Nicol and the R55 causing delays – as a result the R114 is also gridlocked #PTATraffic ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) January 25, 2023

Motorists travelling from Krugersdorp to Pretoria are urged to use Ontdekkers Road up to the N1 highway. Delays can be expected between the R511 William Nicol and the R55.

Protests are also causing gridlock traffic on the R114.

Traffic chief inspector Obed Sibasa said there was a heavy police presence closely monitoring the situation, and urged motorists to drive safely, and if possible, avoid the N14 in both directions.