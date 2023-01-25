Go

Diepsloot protest brings N14 highway to a standstill

Protesters barricaded the N14 highway with burning tyres and rocks in both directions on Wednesday morning.

FILE: The N14 highway is severely backed up due to protest action in the Diepsloot area. Picture: Christo Botha / Flickr
FILE: The N14 highway is severely backed up due to protest action in the Diepsloot area. Picture: Christo Botha / Flickr
25 January 2023 10:24

JOHANNEBSURG - Gauteng traffic police have warned motorists to avoid using the N14 highway between Krugersdorp and Pretoria due to protest action.

Demonstrations are believed to be related to the removal of squatters around Diepsloot.

Protesters barricaded the N14 with burning tyres and rocks in both directions on Wednesday morning.

Police said vehicles passing by in the area were being stoned.

Motorists travelling from Krugersdorp to Pretoria are urged to use Ontdekkers Road up to the N1 highway. Delays can be expected between the R511 William Nicol and the R55.

Protests are also causing gridlock traffic on the R114.

Traffic chief inspector Obed Sibasa said there was a heavy police presence closely monitoring the situation, and urged motorists to drive safely, and if possible, avoid the N14 in both directions.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA