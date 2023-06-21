Diepsloot leaders seeking govt intervention denied entry to Union Buildings

A small delegation of Diepsloot community leaders has been denied entry into the Union Buildings as they hope to meet with senior representatives in the office of the Presidency. They want government intervention over the crime levels in the area.

PRETORIA - A delegation of Diepsloot community leaders is at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to call on government to intervene on the crime levels in the area.

However, upon arrival, security personnel refused to allow them to enter the premises.

Residents from the Joburg North community have been protesting over the past two days.

They are demonstrating against poor police visibility in Diepsloot, while also raising the problems of rampant crime in the area.

Security personnel have closed all the gates, but the community leaders said that all they needed was assurance that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address their grievances.

In the meantime, they are waiting for the security personnel to allow them to enter the premises and engage with the office of the president. pic.twitter.com/xNFPJmUrRC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023

The Diepsloot community forum’s Lefa Nkala said that they’d tried everything to address crime in the area, and their last resort was to seek a presidential intervention.

"But if the president doesn't want to come to Diepsloot, he must just give us that response so that we know that we have tried to invite him but he refused. Keeping quiet about this will not help the situation."

A representative in the office of the Presidency was sent to engage the community leaders, but they were not too happy that senior officials did not avail themselves.